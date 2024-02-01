MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.620 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.82.

MTSI traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $84.04. 1,243,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,449. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,462 shares of company stock worth $28,112,694. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

