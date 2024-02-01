MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $312.14 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $312.14 million and $95.92 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,842,461 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

