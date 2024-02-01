Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,928. The stock has a market cap of $867 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

