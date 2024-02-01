ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.47. 118,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,010. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.05%.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $94,417,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $29,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

