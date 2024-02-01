ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 151,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,731. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,633 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.