Mantle (MNT) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Mantle has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $80.34 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mantle has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,166,917,893.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.56772448 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $109,774,927.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

