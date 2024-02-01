Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.77 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $165.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.1% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

