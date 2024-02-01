Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Shares Gap Down to $1,497.43

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,497.43, but opened at $1,390.00. Markel Group shares last traded at $1,356.68, with a volume of 28,097 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Markel Group Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,422.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,445.81.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.