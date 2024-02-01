Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $459.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,164. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $462.00. The company has a market capitalization of $430.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.