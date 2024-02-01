Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $499.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $432.00 to $499.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MA. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.10.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $457.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,364. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $462.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.98. The firm has a market cap of $428.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

