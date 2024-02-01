McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $296.08. 1,379,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,772. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.33.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

