Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Medallion Bank stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343. Medallion Bank has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.
Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.
