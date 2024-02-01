Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Price Performance

Medallion Bank stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343. Medallion Bank has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Medallion Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Medallion Bank ( NASDAQ:MBNKP Free Report ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.