Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.51. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 806,343 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
