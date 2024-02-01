Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.51. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 806,343 shares traded.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Mega Uranium Company Profile

In related news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. In related news, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Also, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$38,700.00. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.