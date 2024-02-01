Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Shares Down 71.4%

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 71.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.22. 954,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 164,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Meiwu Technology Stock Down 33.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meiwu Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meiwu Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report) by 289.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Meiwu Technology worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

Further Reading

