MELD (MELD) Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week

MELD (MELD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $64.31 million and $1.40 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,694,735,011 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01691144 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $498,080.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

