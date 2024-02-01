Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.440-8.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.7 billion-$64.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.5 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.44 to $8.59 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,648,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,457. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $320.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.