Michael David Dunn Sells 7,051 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $311,866.24.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58.

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20.

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.82. 1,296,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,232. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,382,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

