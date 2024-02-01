Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-$0.68 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.