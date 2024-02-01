Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 518,717 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.43% of Micron Technology worth $324,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,228 shares of company stock worth $23,984,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

