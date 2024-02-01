Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $834.89

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $834.89 and last traded at $831.75, with a volume of 1812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $806.52.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $752.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $749.19.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $18.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 87.19 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

