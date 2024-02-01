Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 66,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.94. 2,525,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,018. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

