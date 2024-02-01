Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 17,558 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 73.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $74.12. 5,429,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,841,240. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

