Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,370. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

