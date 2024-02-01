Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mplx Trading Up 0.4 %
MPLX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 144,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,237. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.
Mplx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
