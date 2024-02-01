MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $604.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

