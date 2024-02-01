Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 3.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. 63,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 69,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

