Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 1,957,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,479,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 148,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.