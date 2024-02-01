National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Down 5.4%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.00. 2,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

