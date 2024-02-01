Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Navient alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAVI

Navient Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Navient

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 1,895,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Navient by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.