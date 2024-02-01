NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 6.4% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $150.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00006608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00078119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00026861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,055,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,037,152 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.77511249 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 353 active market(s) with $190,777,888.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

