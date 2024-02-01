Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.41. 71,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,438. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. Nelnet has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Nelnet will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nelnet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

