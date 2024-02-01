New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 67,908 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,908 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.66. 2,164,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

