New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,052 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,055,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,233,000 after buying an additional 271,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.02. 3,645,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,375. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.