New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 6,320 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $62,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $175.09. The company had a trading volume of 105,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,108. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

