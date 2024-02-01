New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM – Free Report) by 113.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,282,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337,301 shares during the quarter. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 205.97% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $167,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQSM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $30.38.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Iq Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (IQSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. IQSM was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.