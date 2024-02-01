New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $107.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,712 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.2% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 2.66% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $107,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,623,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,808,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

