New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $28.23 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Shares of LIN traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.68. The stock had a trading volume of 723,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,331. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

