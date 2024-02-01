New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $95.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,691 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 1.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 12.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $95,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. 74,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $807.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.