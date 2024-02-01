New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,937 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,937 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,637,402 shares. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

