New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 134,547 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,164,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $161,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,105,672 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

