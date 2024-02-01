New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 250,586 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,586 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 2.92% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.49. 117,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.302 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.