New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.03. 1,923,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

