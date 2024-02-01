Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,520. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

