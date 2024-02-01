Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 348,288 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.9 %

BAC stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 40,985,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,290,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

