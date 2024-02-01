Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $597.22. 345,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.24. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

