Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 5.3%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.60. 332,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,335,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. Research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,918 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

