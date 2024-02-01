Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Plans Dividend of $0.35

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Northway Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWYF opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Northway Financial has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.00.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northway Financial
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.