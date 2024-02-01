Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $105.77. 1,253,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

