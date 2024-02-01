Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $685.72 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $685.72 million and approximately $22.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.48 or 0.05348302 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00078612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00027097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09961918 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $50,422,844.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/."

