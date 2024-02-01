OKC Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $763,338.62 (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for $15.83 or 0.00036739 BTC on popular exchanges. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and $763,338.62 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos, compatible with EVM and Wasm. It was launched as OKX Chain in 2021 and rebranded to OKT Chain, focusing on supporting an ecosystem of dApps and protocols. OKT is the utility token of OKT Chain, used for gas fees and maintaining the DPoS consensus. Validator nodes stake OKT for transaction validation and block addition. Users can delegate their tokens to validators to participate and earn rewards. The token has a disinflationary issuance model, with a maximum supply of 21 million OKT.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

